NC Governor Cooper visits Charlotte for Roe v. Wade decision anniversary

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s head of state is coming to the Queen City on Monday, the day of the 51st anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision.

Governor Roy Cooper will be joined by other state Democrats and local healthcare providers for a press conference endorsing President Biden at 1 p.m. Monday.

He’s visiting on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Charlotte and Biden’s stop in Raleigh.

On Thursday, Biden unveiled $82 million for North Carolina to help connect 16,000 new households and businesses to high-speed internet.

