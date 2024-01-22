Local

NC Governor Cooper visits Charlotte for Roe v. Wade decision anniversary

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

North Carolina governor vetoes limits on politics, race discussion in state workplaces FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks to The Associated Press in a year-end interview at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 14, 2022. On Friday, June 16, 2023, Cooper vetoed GOP legislation that would ban the promotion of certain beliefs that some lawmakers have likened to critical race theory in state government workplaces. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File) (Hannah Schoenbaum/AP)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s head of state is coming to the Queen City on Monday, the day of the 51st anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision.

Governor Roy Cooper will be joined by other state Democrats and local healthcare providers for a press conference endorsing President Biden at 1 p.m. Monday.

He’s visiting on the heels of Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Charlotte and Biden’s stop in Raleigh.

READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris announces mental health funding for NC schools
READ MORE: Biden visits North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in November, to promote internet access

On Thursday, Biden unveiled $82 million for North Carolina to help connect 16,000 new households and businesses to high-speed internet.

(WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Leah & Louise at Camp North End)

Vice President Kamala Harris visits Leah & Louise at Camp North End

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read