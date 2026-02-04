NC governor praises state’s storm preparedness after snow blankets all 100 counties

NORTH CAROLINA — It’s being called an unprecedented storm. From the mountains to the coast, all 100 counties of North Carolina received snow over the weekend.

Governor Josh Stein says the state was ready.

“I’m really proud of all the state and local employees out there who busted their tails,” Stein said.

Gov. Stein said North Carolina started the storm with about 150-thousand tons of salt and is down to about 50-thousand tons now. He says the salt shortage did not impact the plowing of any highways.

He has put in a request to other states and suppliers to try to replenish it, but says North Carolina could handle one more winter weather event as it stands.

“We will have enough if we have one more storm that comes in close succession, but I want to make sure that we have enough for multiple storms so that we don’t ever run out,” Stein says.

Gov. Stein doesn’t anticipate North Carolina needing any federal funding assistance because of the storm. He spent Saturday night monitoring the more than 100-car backup on I-85 in Kannapolis. A jackknifed tractor-trailer snowballed into a series of issues with cars not being able to move in the snowy conditions.

The National Guard was deployed to help assist drivers. Gov. Stein thanked them and the highway patrol for helping get the highway get back open.

“The Highway Patrol and National Guard got that completely resolved and traffic flowing again in less than three hours, which is really impressive,” Stein said.

MEDIC has released information from the winter storm. They said crews responded to more than 1,100 calls and transported 670 patients.

