NC governor predicts leaglized sports betting to launch by March Madness

CHARLOTTE — A start date for legal sports betting in North Carolina has yet to be set.

The Lottery Commission says mobile and online sports betting will roll out before brick-and-mortar sports books.

A total of nine companies have applied for licenses, including Catawba Two Kings Casino, which is one of the three places you can already bet on sports in the state.

Governor Roy Cooper told Channel 9 that he hopes that sports betting will launch by March Madness.

(WATCH BELOW: What to expect when sports betting finally becomes legal in NC in 2024)

What to expect when sports betting finally becomes legal in NC in 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group