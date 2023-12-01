What is taking sports betting in NC so long?

CHARLOTTE — Sports betting passed months ago. Despite that, you still can’t legally do it.

Last month, lottery officials announced sports betting won’t start on January 8, the first day it legally can begin. Earlier this week, lottery officials said it won’t be ready by the Super Bowl, either.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl,” NC State Lottery Commission Chair Ripley Rand said in a news release. “It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”

Rand says the commission may be in position to announce a launch date in early 2024. The deadline for sports bettign to launch is June 15.

Sports betting analyst Steve Bittenbender of Bet Carolina predicts it will be ready by March Madness.

“So that people can bet on Duke, bet on Carolina and bet on their other favorite teams,” he said.

The Lottery Commission declined Channel 9′s request for an interview.

In the months since the sports betting bill was signed into law, the commission has done mostly back of the house work. According to Sports Betting Committee Chair Cari Boyce, in that time, officials have hired a deputy executive director to lead the gaming organization, added legal and licensing staff, hired a gaming firm to help with testing and certification, approved a first set of rules, launched a website and approved the application for licenses and wagering catalog.

With the application for licenses now approved, officials say operators, like Draft Kings, can now apply. The commission says applications will have to be in and complete by December 27.

According to the Lottery Commission, the following still needs to be done:

1. Know exactly how many applicants we have for licenses.

2. Complete the initial rulemaking process for sports betting.

3. Complete background checks on applicants and their key individuals.

4. Approve provisional licenses for suppliers.

5. Make sure that licensed operators’ proposed internal controls are robust and compliant, and that their key equipment and software have been certified by an independent laboratory

Bittenbender says North Carolina’s roll out process is slower than other states like Kentucky and Indiana. He says they moved faster so it could be ready by the start of NFL

“If you’re not going to be ready for football, then it does allow states and probably sports books as well to take a little more time, not rush things and and get ready,” he said.

While online and mobile betting is not legal in North Carolina yet you can legally place bets at the three tribal casinos in the state, including the one in Kings Mountain.

