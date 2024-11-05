NC Governor’s Race: Robinson, Stein set sights on finish line

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Governor’s race is being closely watched across the state as Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein are in the final stretch on Election Day.

Hunter Sáenz is reporting live from Robinson’s campaign Tuesday night, while Jonathan Lowe is keeping an eye on Stein’s watch party.

Robinson fights the polls

Robinson rose to prominence in the Republican Party after a pro-gun speech at a 2018 Greensboro City Council meeting, and he even gained the support of former President Donald Trump. Two years after, he became Lt. Governor in North Carolina.

But as of the most recent numbers from Real Clear Polling, Robinson is trailing int he race by more than 10 points.

His campaign was stained by a bombshell report from CNN in September which said, among other things, that Robinson had called himself a “black Nazi” in an online forum. Robinson sued CNN, saying he wasn’t the one who posted online. He hasn’t provided proof in his case yet.

Through it all, Robinson has traveled across North Carolina greeting voters, even on Election Day.

“We’ve seen polls be extremely wrong in the past, in the recent past. We’ve seen where polls have said one thing and the people say another,” Robinson told Sáenz. “We are relying on the people and what we’ve seen on the ground gives us the confidence to know we can still won’t this thing and are likely to win.”

If elected, Robinson would make history as the first Black governor in North Carolina.

Stein looks to keep NC purple

Stein has positioned himself as a polar opposite to Robinson and a close ally of sitting Gov. Roy Cooper.

He’s currently outpacing Robinson in polling and fundraising -- the latest numbers from June to October show Stein’s campaign received nearly $45 million in donations, which is 11 times what Robinson received.

Stein has said winning this race comes down to the issues that matter to people: public safety, growing the economy, investing in education, and teacher pay.

Stein is hoping the election allows Democrats to breaks the GOP’s supermajority in the state legislature. He says he can work well with Republicans on key issues, such as the large backlog of untested rape kits, and the opioid and fentanyl crisis.

“The choice couldn’t be clearer, two competing visions, ours is optimistic, forward-looking, welcoming; Mark Robinson’s is one of division and hate, and we need to come together to solve tough problems and that’s what the voters can decide today, I hope they do,” Stein said.

Polls are set to close before 8 p.m. -- we’ll update this article with the latest from the governor’s race as details are available.

