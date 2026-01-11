NC health officials report new measles case, urge vaccination

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a new case of measles in the state on Friday.

NCDHHS identified a new case of measles in Rutherford County, bringing the total number of cases in the state to five since late December.

Officials recommended that all unvaccinated individuals aged 1 year and older receive the measles vaccination to safeguard both themselves and the community. Symptoms of measles can appear between seven and 21 days after exposure, officials said. And with the increasing risk of exposure, health officials said vaccination is crucial.

The new case does not have a known source of exposure, the NCDHHS reported. All individuals who may have been exposed to this case have been notified.

“With the risk of measles exposure increasing, vaccination remains our strongest and most effective defense,” Dr. Zack Moore, NCDHHS State Epidemiologist, said.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can spread through direct person-to-person contact and the air. It can remain active in the air where an infected person was present for up to 2 hours. Approximately 90% of unvaccinated individuals who come into contact with the virus will become infected, leading to severe health complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, health officials explained.

Symptoms of measles may include a high fever that can exceed 104 degrees, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a distinctive rash that begins on the face and spreads to the trunk, the NCDHHS reminded residents.

