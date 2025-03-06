NC Health Secretary calls for urgent action on infant mortality disparities

RALEIGH — The 2023 North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force Report reveals that non-Hispanic Black and American Indian children face significantly higher mortality rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups in the state.

In 2023, the disparity in infant mortality rates worsened, with Black infants dying at rates three times higher than white infants. North Carolina ranks as the 10th highest in the nation for infant mortality, underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

“All babies born in North Carolina deserve a healthy start to life,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “We are committed to ensuring women and families have the care and support they need prior to, during and after pregnancy, no matter where they live or how much money they make.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has launched an updated NC Perinatal Health Strategic Plan to address these disparities. The plan includes measures such as paid parental leave for state employees, Medicaid reimbursement for group prenatal care, and increased postpartum health care coverage for NC Medicaid beneficiaries. North Carolina’s Healthy Opportunity Pilots are also playing a crucial role in addressing non-medical drivers of health, such as housing, food, and transportation, which are vital for improving the health of women and children. Since North Carolina expanded Medicaid, over 640,000 residents have gained health care coverage, which is expected to lead to healthier pregnancies and better maternal and infant outcomes.

The efforts by NCDHHS and the expansion of Medicaid are critical steps towards reducing infant mortality and improving health outcomes for children and families across North Carolina.

VIDEO: Local nonprofit addresses Black maternal and infant health disparities

