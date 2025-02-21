NC high school students create 3D flood warning system

A group of North Carolina high school students are creating a 3D warning system to prepare communities for potential flooding.

The project, FloodGate, takes local elevation and historic precipitation data while using AI to model the flood risk of potential future rainfall.

The group hopes to scale up the project to incorporate it with local emergency management plans and eventually have the information sent out, such as severe weather alerts.

“I think our models, especially the 3D plots, are able to really capture where the flooding will go, and again, be able to emphasize the severity of each natural disaster,” said George Cheng, co-founder of FloodGate.

FloodGate was the first prize winner in Earth Prize, an international competition.

Funding from the award will allow the students to continue improving their model and seek partnerships to create a local pilot program.

