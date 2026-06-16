NC House to debate election changes, including party affiliation rule for candidates

RALEIGH — Big changes could be coming for North Carolina elections.

House lawmakers are expected to debate a bill on Wednesday that would make sweeping changes, including requiring candidates to be affiliated with a political party for at least one year before running for office as a member of that party.

The bill would also require nonmilitary overseas voters to submit a photocopy of their ID with their returned ballot.

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In addition, it would ban so-called “never residents” from voting. Those are U.S. citizens who have never lived in the United States, such as children of parents living abroad.

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