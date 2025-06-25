NC House rejects Helene relief bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House voted to reject a $700 million Senate-backed bill intended for Helene recovery on Tuesday.

The bill, which included $480 million for immediate needs such as repairing and replacing roads and bridges, was not accepted by the House due to dissatisfaction with the Senate’s changes to the original proposal, according to the speaker.

The speaker indicated that a resolution could be reached this week or sometime after the Fourth of July.

VIDEO: Stein announces 2nd Helene budget proposal

