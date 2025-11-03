NC launches program to reduce jail returns for those with mental illness

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, alongside First Lady Anna Stein, announced the launch of the NC Forensic Assertive Community Treatment program Monday in Raleigh.

The NC FACT program is designed to assist individuals with severe mental illness who are released from jail or prison by providing comprehensive support services. These services include mental health care, housing support, vocational and educational assistance, substance use disorder care, and day-to-day living support.

According to a NCDHHS release, the goal of the program is to reduce the likelihood the recipients will return to jail or prison and create safer communities.

The program represents a broader effort by North Carolina to address the needs of individuals with severe mental illness and expand access to mental health care.

VIDEO: Charlotte hosts inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

Charlotte hosts inaugural Southeast Regional Conference on Mental Health

©2025 Cox Media Group