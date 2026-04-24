NC lawmakers investigating CMPD’s handling of cases involving Dominique Moody

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina lawmakers are launching an investigation into the Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Police Department’s handling of past welfare checks and calls involving 6‑year‑old Dominique Moody, who was found dead in an east Charlotte home last year.

Police said the child endured severe abuse and unsafe living conditions before her death.

Dominique’s aunt, Tonya McKnight, who had legal custody, and two other women are charged with felony child abuse.

Dominique’s mother has publicly said the system failed her, and her attorney claims CMPD visited the home five times in the four years leading up to the child’s death.

A state House oversight committee is now demanding all CMPD emails, videos, and reports related to Dominique or the suspects during the child’s lifetime.

CMPD has until May 7 to turn over the records. A department spokesperson told Channel 9 they are working to fulfill the request.

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