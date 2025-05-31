NC leaders announce changes to shorten DMV lines

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina leaders announced changes at the NC Division of Motor Vehicles during a press conference on Friday.

Gov. Josh Stein, Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins, and NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine spoke at the Raleigh East Drivers License Office to address long waits and difficulty booking appointments at the DMV, WRAL News reported.

Hopkins said the newly elected Tine brings a “wealth of experience” to help with the work the state plans to do.

Tine said he planned to improve career benefits for examiners, update the DMV website and social media, reorganize the internal department, and reopen 20 locations to walk-ins on Saturdays.

“We have new core principles to promote problem-solving: service, efficiency, agility and accountability,” Tine said.

Twenty locations will be open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays starting on May 31, WRAL News reported.

The following locations will be open to walk-ins on Saturdays:

Andrews, 1440 Main St.

Asheville, 1624 Patton Ave.

Charlotte North, 9711 David Taylor Dr.

Charlotte South, 201 W. Arrowood Rd., Suite H

Clayton, 1665 Old U.S. Hwy. 70 W. (Shotwell Station)

Durham, 101 S. Miami Blvd.

Elizabeth City, 1164 U.S. Hwy. 17 S.

Fayetteville, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

Graham, 111 E. Crescent Square

Greensboro, 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.

Huntersville, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

Kernersville, 810-A N. Main St.

Monroe, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

Raleigh East, 4121 New Bern Ave. (Wilder’s Grove)

Raleigh West, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

Salisbury, US 29 S, 5780 South Main St.

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy

The DMV is also now offering several online services. Residents can now renew driver’s licenses and ID cards, order duplicate licenses and ID cards, change their address, and apply for voter registration online.

