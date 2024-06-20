NC legislators looking at more regulations for vape shops

CHARLOTTE — Vape products in North Carolina could soon have more regulations.

Right now, the Food and Drug Administration regulated the products, but it doesn’t have the ability to check what’s being sold.

A bill in the North Carolina state House would fine stores that sell non-certified products, and it would create a registry of stores that violate the law.

Violations could result in suspensions or revoking the license of the store.

The bill still needs to pass in the legislature before the end of July.

