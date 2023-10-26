Man accused of killing Allisha Watts won’t face death penalty; given $1M bond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of killing Allisha Watts will not face the death penalty.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 9 that prosecutors do not intend to seek the death penalty in James Dunmore’s murder trial.

Dunmore is accused of killing Watts, who was his girlfriend, when she disappeared back on July 16.

ABC affiliate WTVD also reports a judge set a $1 million bond for Dunmore Wednesday. His attorney detailed some of his financial situation in an attempt to lower his bond.

If he makes bail, he would be required to wear an electronic monitor and be under house arrest, WTVD reports.

Police said Allisha Watts, from Moore County, was last seen at Dunmore’s house before she disappeared and was later found dead.

Watts’ car was found in Anson County on July 18, two days after she was last seen, with Dunmore inside it. He appeared to have survived a suicide attempt, investigators said, and Watts was not in the car.

Dunmore has a history of domestic violence and served time in prison for kidnapping. He was charged with Watts’ murder when her remains were found on Aug. 24.

Watts’ family told Channel 9 they wanted no bond for Dunmore, saying they wanted attorneys to dive into what happened in Charlotte -- where Dunmore is from.

Her family told Channel 9 they were disappointed with the outcome in court.

“It was very disappointing,” they said. “It didn’t sit well, and I know our case is not the only case out there.”





Dunmore’s nex hearing is on Jan. 8.

(WATCH BELOW: Loved ones plant tree in honor of slain Charlotte woman Allisha Watts)

Loved ones plant tree in honor of slain Charlotte woman Allisha Watts





©2023 Cox Media Group