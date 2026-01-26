NC man arrested after punching firefighter in the head

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A Burke County man was arrested for grabbing one end of a fire hose and punching a firefighter who refused to let go.

The incident occurred on Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs. The firefighter, who works with Icard Township Fire and Rescue, was struck in the ear.

The suspect, Leevon Monroe Ussery, is homeless and was on probation at the time of the incident. He has been charged with felony assault with physical injury of emergency personnel, two counts of felony probation violation, and one count of misdemeanor probation violation.

His bond has been set at $80,000, the Charlotte Observer reports.

