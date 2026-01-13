NC man bags first $1 million top prize in new game

RALEIGH — Christopher Davis, of Nebo, won the first $1 million top prize in the $10 MONOPOLY® lottery game on Friday.

He purchased the winning ticket at Community Grocery & Hardware on Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Upon winning, Davis faced a decision on how to receive his prize. He opted for a lump sum payment of $600,000 instead of an annuity of $50,000 per year for 20 years. After state and federal taxes, he took home $432,063.

The $10 MONOPOLY® lottery game debuted in November 2025 and features four $1 million top prizes. Currently, three of these top prizes remain unclaimed, offering more opportunities for players to win significant amounts.

