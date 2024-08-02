NC man convicted of using bad checks to steal over $1M worth of cattle

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A convicted cattle rustler from Mount Airy faces years in prison after a scheme to steal cattle from sales barns in Iredell and Cleveland counties.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte announced on Friday that 25-year-old William Dalton Edwards pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges.

Authorities said Edwards and another man would use bad checks to purchase cattle from livestock markets in North Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, and Virginia.

They would give sales barns checks to buy cattle even though they knew the bank accounts didn’t have enough money to cover the sale. Then Edwards and his partner would transport the cattle out of state before the sales barns figured out that the checks were bad.

According to the Department of Justice, Edwards and his co-conspirator “obtained more than 3,000 head of cattle and caused over $1 million in losses to sales barns.” Information about his co-conspirator wasn’t immediately made available.

Edwards is facing up to five years in prison and possible restitution or fines. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet.

