NC man, motivated by money, marries 3 women at same time

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office accused a man of marrying three women simultaneously in different counties.

Detectives in Davidson County started the bigamy investigation in April after a report was filed.

Bigamy is “the act of entering into a marriage with one person while still legally married to another,” defined by Merriam-Webster.

Authorities learned that Harry Irvine Burdick Jr. has three marriage licenses with three women in three counties, including Lincoln, Davidson, and Guilford.

Harry Irvine Burdick Jr. (DCSO)

Detectives didn’t find divorce proceedings before Burdick had already married two other women.

He was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with two counts of felony bigamy. Financial motivation and personal gain were the motives, investigators said.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court, with his first appearance scheduled for Sept. 22 at the Davidson County Courthouse.

Detectives believe there could additional victims in this investigation.

If you or someone you know has been legally married without a divorce to Burdick, contact Det. Foushee at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office 336-236-3365.

