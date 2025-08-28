NC man wins $1 million prize, his second major lottery win

Bobby White, of Asheville, won a $1 million top prize from a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket, marking his second major lottery win, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Thursday.

White, who previously won $2 million on a Premier Cash ticket in November 2021, purchased his winning MAX-A-MILLION ticket from the Red Dot on N.C. 213 in Mars Hill.

White went to lottery headquarters on Wednesday and opted for a lump sum payout of $600,000 instead of the annuity option of $50,000 over 20 years.

After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $430,503.

The MAX-A-MILLION game, which debuted in March, initially offered 25 top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. Currently, 19 $1 million prizes and nine $100,000 prizes remain unclaimed.

