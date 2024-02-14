NC man who fell into well ‘grateful every day’ for firefighters who saved him

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A month after Channel 9 captured the dramatic rescue of a 67-year old man who fell down a well, the victim is speaking about what happened.

Jack Combs said he still has a lot of pain in his back from the fall, but is very thankful for all the firefighters and first responders who saved his life.

On Jan. 19, firefighters pulled Combs from a well along Lefevers Road in western Catawba County.

Combs told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had gone to turn off a water line and had no idea the well was there. He said the tin covering over it gave way and he fell 30 feet. He said as he fell, he struck the rock wall and landed in chilly, knee-deep water.

Combs said he was in the well calling out every 90 seconds for several hours before a friend who had tried to reach him by phone showed up at the farm and heard his cries for help.

Several fire departments responded to the scene. Firefighters and rescuers set up rigging to pull the 67-year-old out.

Combs spoke about the hours in the well, saying he hoped someone would hear him in time. He’s thankful for the first responders who saved him, especially one Hickory firefighter who was lowered down into the well to make that rescue.

“Gentleman came down and he was super helpful, very giving, very caring and he said ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to hook you up make sure you’re very comfortable and pull you up, it won’t be a problem,’” Combs said.

“What do you have to say to those firefighters?” Faherty asked.

“I’m grateful every day,” Combs said.

Those firefighters undergo extensive training for rescues like this one.

