NC nears permitless carry approval, final vote pending

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two bills concerning constitutional carry were passed out of committee on Tuesday, potentially allowing permitless carry for individuals 18 and older in North Carolina, according to WTVD.

The proposed legislation, backed by Sen. Danny Britt, aims to eliminate the current requirements for obtaining a concealed carry permit, including the firearms safety course and associated fees. Supporters argue it aligns with open carry laws, while opponents raise concerns about public safety.

“We believe that our Constitution is clear that law-abiding citizens should be allowed to constitutionally carry,” said Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican representing Hoke, Robeson, and Scotland counties.

Sen. Lisa Grafstein, a Democrat from Wake County, expressed opposition, stating, “When you take away the training that people need to get these firearms, it just means more people who shouldn’t be carrying are carrying.”

Currently, obtaining a concealed carry permit in North Carolina requires individuals to be 21 years old, complete a firearms safety course, and pay an $80 fee, among other conditions. The new bill seeks to remove these requirements for those 18 and older.

The debate around the bill included discussions on crime statistics from states with similar laws. Twenty-nine other states, including many in the southeast, have enacted constitutional carry laws.

During public comment, two members of law enforcement, including Sheriff Birkhead, opposed the measure, citing concerns for officer and public safety.

Grass Roots North Carolina, an advocacy group, supported the bill, with member Karen Raines stating, “Allowing good citizens to permitless carry enables one to fulfill that role until law enforcement arrives.”

The passage of these bills out of committee marks a significant step in the legislative process, with similar legislation already filed in the House. The debate continues as stakeholders weigh the implications for public safety and individual rights.

VIDEO: Security officers at some Charlotte parks could soon carry guns

Security officers at some Charlotte parks could soon carry guns

©2025 Cox Media Group