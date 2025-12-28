North Carolina sees cleanest air in decades, state officials report

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina residents are breathing their cleanest air in decades.

That’s according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.

That research says emissions of carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide reached all-time lows in 2022.

The state credited regulations on emission under the Federal Clean Air Act, along with improving energy efficiency in homes, and better engine and fuel stations in new cars.

