NC, SC Bojangles offering free food to celebrate Gamecock championship win

CHARLOTTE — Gamecock or not, fans in the Carolinas can get free food at Bojangles in celebration of the historic undefeated season by the University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team.

Starting Sunday, April 14, guests can get a free Cajun Filet Biscuit at participating locations in North and South Carolina.

“No matter which Carolina it is that you typically cheer for, Bojangles is making sure we’re all winning today,” a spokesperson for the Charlotte-based chicken restaurant said.

You have to order through the app or the website to redeem the snack, but you don’t have to make any other purchases. Here’s how to redeem it:

Download the app, add the biscuit to your cart and enter the code “Gamecocks” to redeem. Free biscuits are limited to one per customer, and no purchase is necessary to redeem the reward.

The deal lasts through April 30.

The offer coincides with Sunday’s victory parade in Columbia celebrating the national championship win, which wrapped an undefeated season for the team. For fans at the parade, Bojangles will ride its bright yellow “Cluck Truck” down Main Street while giving out free swag to attendees.

