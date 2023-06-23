Local

NC sheriff’s deputy terminated, charged with solicitation of prostitute

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Chad Drew Walker

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute, officials told ABC Affiliate WLOS.

The Asheville Police Department on Thursday arrested and charged Buncombe County Deputy Chad Drew Walker, 40, authorities said.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said in a news release that Walker was terminated, effective immediately.

