NC State Auditor announces resignation after new indictment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Less than a week after a grand jury in Wake County indicted North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood for allegedly misusing her state-assigned vehicle, Wood announced that she will be stepping down from the position next month.

Wood was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Dec. 2022, and she pleaded guilty after the crash earlier this year. Then investigators started looking into her use of a government vehicle, and she was indicted for a misdemeanor violation after the State Bureau of Investigation found that she used it for various personal errands.

Our partners at ABC11 obtained a statement from Wood on Friday saying that she would step down as state auditor on Dec. 15.

“I made this decision because we have such a great team doing incredibly important work and I don’t want to be a distraction,” Wood said in her statement to ABC11. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with such a talented staff and to serve the citizens of this great state.”

Wood has been in public service for 30 years, according to her statement.

Wood previously announced that she would not run for reelection in 2024.

(WATCH: Longtime NC auditor abandons reelection bid after hit-and-run plea)

Longtime NC auditor abandons reelection bid after hit-and-run plea

©2023 Cox Media Group