North Carolina auditor indicted on alleged misuse of work car

Beth Wood FILE - North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood, center, is sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby as her mother Betty Wood looks on during North Carolina inaugural ceremonies on Jan. 10, 2009, at the State Library building in Raleigh, N.C. Beth Wood has a court date on Jan. 26, 2023, after she was cited for misdemeanor hit-and-run and another traffic-related charge when police said she hit a parked car while driving on a Raleigh road. (AP Photo/Jim R. Bounds, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County grand jury has indicted North Carolina state auditor Beth Wood, WTVD reports.

Wood is accused of misusing her state-issued car, allegedly taking it to hair and dentist appointments while she was off the clock. The indictment also alleges she used it for spa outings and out-of-town shopping centers.

Now, she’s facing a misdemeanor for misuse of a state vehicle.

Earlier this year, Wood pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor related to a hit-and-run crash in her work car after a Christmas party last year.

Wood announced last week she doesn’t plan to seek reelection in 2024.

