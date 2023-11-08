North Carolina auditor indicted on alleged misuse of work car

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County grand jury has indicted North Carolina state auditor Beth Wood, WTVD reports.

Wood is accused of misusing her state-issued car, allegedly taking it to hair and dentist appointments while she was off the clock. The indictment also alleges she used it for spa outings and out-of-town shopping centers.

Now, she’s facing a misdemeanor for misuse of a state vehicle.

Earlier this year, Wood pleaded guilty to a separate misdemeanor related to a hit-and-run crash in her work car after a Christmas party last year.

Wood announced last week she doesn’t plan to seek reelection in 2024.

