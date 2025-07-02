NC bill could shield name, image, likeness contracts with public schools

CHARLOTTE — A bill passed by the North Carolina General Assembly last week aims to shield name, image, and likeness contracts with public schools from public records, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Governor Josh Stein has until Sunday to decide whether to sign or veto House Bill 378 before it automatically becomes law.

The bill has stirred controversy among opponents who argue that it contradicts state law requiring salary disclosures for state employees. They compare athletes to coaches, whose salary information is publicly accessible online.

The bill’s passage marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over transparency in NIL contracts. Proponents argue that shielding these contracts from public view protects the privacy of student-athletes, while opponents believe it undermines the principles of transparency and accountability in public institutions.

