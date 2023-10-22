NC State Fair charging high prices for food

RALEIGH — Sunday is the last day to get out and enjoy the North Carolina State Fair, but attendees could end up spending big bucks on food, WTVD reports.

Take a look at some of these prices:

Turkey legs will set attendees back $18.

Hot noodles from Flaming Wok will cost $15.

A Krispy Kreme burger will cost $12.

It’s a price most don’t mind paying for the once-a-year experience.

“Would I do this every single day? No, but I think if you’re coming here you kind of know you’re going to be paying a little higher prices” someone told WTVD.

