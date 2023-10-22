NC State Fair charging high prices for food

RALEIGH — Sunday is the last day to get out and enjoy the North Carolina State Fair, but attendees could end up spending big bucks on food, WTVD reports.
Take a look at some of these prices:
- Turkey legs will set attendees back $18.
- Hot noodles from Flaming Wok will cost $15.
- A Krispy Kreme burger will cost $12.
It’s a price most don’t mind paying for the once-a-year experience.
“Would I do this every single day? No, but I think if you’re coming here you kind of know you’re going to be paying a little higher prices” someone told WTVD.
(WATCH BELOW: NC treasury sets up booth at state fair for ‘unclaimed cash’)
©2023 Cox Media Group