Rock Hill native leading NC State men’s basketball Final Four run

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The North Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams are Final Four bound.

The Wolfpack men’s basketball magical run seems to have shocked the world with much of it due to the recently named South Region’s Most Outstanding Player and Rock Hill’s own DJ Burns Jr.

Before he captivated America on this unlikely Cinderella run, Burns made a name for himself in the Charlotte area.

Channel 9 sports reporter DaShawn Brown talked to York Prep Academy coach Frank Hamrick, who coached Burns in high school.

“If you told me then that the next time N.C. State is in the Final Four, a kid that I coached would lead them to the Final Four and beat Duke. By the way, I’m a Duke fan, but I wasn’t last night (and) I hadn’t been this whole tournament,” Hamrick said.

But the journey for Burns has been much longer than the Wolfpack’s run in the NCAA tournament after previous stops at Tennessee and Winthrop.

“Everything you’re seeing now, I have known,” Hamrick said. “He got recruited well, but I thought he should’ve been recruited more.”

His former coach is also a forever fan.

“I know I’m biased, he’s the best passing big man I’ve ever seen in college,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick says seeing Burns play for NCSU was emotional.

“The whole stadium is chanting DJ Burns and I’m at that game,” he said. “They were playing either Duke or Carolina. Tears are coming down my face. It’s like this is unreal, and now it’s gone from that to this!”

The N.C. State men are set to take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:09 p.m.

The Wolfpack women’s team will face South Carolina on Friday.

