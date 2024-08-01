Local

NC State, South Carolina hockey teams to face off outdoors in Uptown

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - Ice rink at Truist Field (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — Two college hockey teams from the Carolinas will face off outdoors in Charlotte.

North Carolina State University hockey Coach Tim Healy shared the news Thursday on a sports podcast.

Healy said the NC State Icepack will play the University of South Carolina’s club hockey team outdoors at Truist Field in Uptown. The Gamecocks are the defending AAU College Hockey national champions.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 23.

More details, including ticket information, is expected to come.

