NC state wildlife to increase fees for hunting, fishing licenses

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Hunter The changes will take effect on July 1. (river34/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

CHARLOTTE — It’s soon going to cost more to go hunting, fishing and trapping in North Carolina.

The State Wildlife Resources Commission announced the increases on Thursday. The resident annual combo hunting-inland fishing license will go from $35 to $45. The season long hunting licenses for non-residents will raise to $119.

The ten-day hunting license for nonresidents sees an $15 hike, getting up to $95.

The changes will take effect on July 1.

