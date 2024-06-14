NC state wildlife to increase fees for hunting, fishing licenses

CHARLOTTE — It’s soon going to cost more to go hunting, fishing and trapping in North Carolina.

The State Wildlife Resources Commission announced the increases on Thursday. The resident annual combo hunting-inland fishing license will go from $35 to $45. The season long hunting licenses for non-residents will raise to $119.

The ten-day hunting license for nonresidents sees an $15 hike, getting up to $95.

The changes will take effect on July 1.

