NC A&T student from Gastonia killed in hit & run, family says

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A college student from Gastonia died in a crash in downtown Greensboro on Saturday morning.

Xiomara Moore, 21, was hit and killed around 5 a.m. Saturday. According to her family, the driver responsible sped away and hasn’t been caught.

The tragic accident happened near the intersection of North Elm Street and East Friendly Avenue, a spokesperson for Guilford County Emergency Management confirmed to Channel 9.

Sunday the family met with us because they wanted the community to know about their bright light.

Xiomara grew up in Gastonia and was a junior at North Carolina A&T.

Edgar Moore is Xiomara’s grandfather.

Police told him the tragic news.

“For a moment there was just silence, I couldn’t think of anything else, said Edgar.

Carona Moore, Xiomara’s mother was a very proud mother of her little girl.

“She would have been graduating next year 2025 with a bachelor’s degree in health management and a minor in psychology, so I was very proud of her,” said Carona.

Malcolm long is Xiomara’s father he said the two were very close.

“She called me one night, she said dad can I talk to you, I said come on over baby, about 12 or 1 o’clock I don’t care what time it is. She say can I get a hug, I hugged my daughter, she sat on my lap and she kissed my momma. I didn’t know that was gonna be the last time I would see my daughter, but I Thank God that he gave us my Daughter for 21 years,” said Malcolm.

First responders tried saving her, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

A family member sent Channel 9 the statement NC A&T released to students:

“We regret to inform you that North Carolina A&T student Xiomara M. Moore, 21, from Gastonia, North Carolina, died today, April 13. Xiomara was a junior majoring in health science management in the Hairston College of Health and Human Sciences.

Xiomara’s death is a great loss to the university community and to all who knew her. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are with her family and friends.

Information on services for Xiomara will be shared when it becomes available.”

The family hopes police catch the driver.

“We forgive the person who done it, just give yourself up,” said Carona.

Her family tells Channel 9 Moore attended Victory Christian Academy in Gastonia, where she graduated as valedictorian before heading to NC A&T.

Channel 9 reached out to the Greensboro Police Department to learn the details of the crash and the efforts to find the driver.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

