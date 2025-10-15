NC teachers’ union seeks higher pay, joins forces with national federation

CHARLOTTE — A North Carolina teachers’ union is joining forces with the National American Federation of Teachers over concerns about pay, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

The American Federation of Professional Educators of North Carolina wants the approval of a new state budget and higher salaries for teachers.

North Carolina ranks 43rd in the nation for average teacher pay.

The state General Assembly still hasn’t approved a budget for this fiscal year, which began July 1.

