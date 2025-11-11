NC woman awarded $1.75M after jury rules TikTok influencer ruined her marriage

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman will get $1.75 million after a jury ruled a TikTok influencer ruined her marriage.

North Carolina is one of six states with an Alienation of Affection law.

It allows someone to sue the person their spouse had an affair with.

In this case, a Durham woman claimed an influencer seduced her husband, who was the influencer’s manager a the time.

A jury sided with that woman following a trial, according to the Charlotte Observer.

