NC Works, The Christian Mission to host free career fair in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NC Works and The Christian Mission are hosting a free Career Fair on March 17 at 10 a.m. at 919 North Main Street in Mooresville.

Over 30 employers from various industries, including health care, manufacturing, financial services, retail, and security will be present, with many conducting on-the-spot interviews and considering candidates for immediate hire.

Confirmed employers include Duke Health, Fifth Third Bank and Goodwill Stores.

