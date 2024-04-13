NCDHHS: Avian influenza found in dairy herd in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that the highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a dairy herd in North Carolina.

HPAI, also known as bird flu, was found in dairy herds located in Texas, Kansas, Michigan, Idaho, New Mexico, and Ohio.

On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement regarding public health concerns:

“The NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the NC Department of Health and Human Services are in close communication on this matter. Both agencies believe the overall risk to the general public remains low. There are no concerns about the safety of the commercial milk supply at this time because products are pasteurized before entering the market. People should not consume or prepare food with raw or unpasteurized milk.”

Health officials said there will be a unified, coordinated response and action plan to ensure the safety of people and families.

For more information, click here.

VIDEO: Avian flu: What you need to know about bird flu

Avian flu: What you need to know about bird flu (NCD)













©2024 Cox Media Group