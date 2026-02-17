Local

NCDMV adds self-service kiosks in Charlotte area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina DMV added 10 more self-service kiosks with many in Charlotte.

You can use the kiosks to renew a driver’s license or ID card, register to vote, pay property tax on a new vehicle, and renew your registration.

You will still need to visit a DMV office for some services, including getting a real ID, changing your name, or applying for a new title.

Charlotte locations:

  • Charlotte Harris Teeter – Smith Farm Road
  • Publix – Benfield Road
  • Harris Teeter – University City Boulevard
  • Harris Teeter – South Boulevard
  • DMV - Arrowood Road
  • Harris Teeter – Park Road
  • Harris Teeter - Sharon Amity
  • Harris Teeter – Central Avenue

