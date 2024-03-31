NCDMV announces new changes to curb “no-show” appointments

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina DMV is rolling out new changes to crack down on “no-show” appointments, Channel 9′s affiliate WTVD reports.

People who book their appointment online will have 15 minutes to confirm their appointment on their phones or computers. If not, it will be canceled. A second confirmation will also be sent four days before the appointment.

State leaders say nearly a third of appointments were “no-shows” last month.

The agency earlier this month launched self-kiosks at four Harris Teeter locations across the state.

