NCDMV expands road test options for adults to private driver education schools

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding its partnership with private driver education schools to allow them to conduct road tests for adult drivers starting Monday.

The program is available for adults 18 and older who are seeking their first Class C driver’s license.

The initiative provides adult applicants with an alternative to scheduling road tests at physical NCDMV driver license offices. This expansion builds on a program launched in 2025 that initially authorized certified schools to conduct testing for teenage drivers.

Adult applicants who pass the road test at a certified school must still visit an NCDMV office to complete the final licensing transaction, officials said. Agency officials said this requirement is designed to reduce overall wait times and the frequency of office visits. Drivers can still choose to take the road test directly at an NCDMV office if they prefer.

Each individual certified driver education school sets its own cost for the driving skills test. This expansion follows the results of the 2025 teen road test program, which allowed schools to test teenagers upgrading from a Level one Limited Learner Permit to a Level two Limited Provisional License. Officials said that program helped reduce congestion at driver license offices and provided more scheduling options for families.

NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine said the expansion is part of a broader effort to improve agency efficiency. Tine oversees the state’s licensing and motor vehicle services.

“Extending this option to adult drivers is a natural next step in our efforts to modernize and streamline the licensing process,” Tine said. “By leveraging the certified private driver ed schools, we’re offering more choices, cutting down on wait times and allowing our staff to focus on essential in-office services for all North Carolinians.”

The expansion goes into effect at certified private driver education schools across North Carolina on Monday.

