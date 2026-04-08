NCDOT launches $2.8M road improvement project in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $2.8 million contract to NJR Group Inc. of Albemarle to upgrade several roadways across Cabarrus County.

The project includes milling, patching, resurfacing, shoulder reconstruction, new pavement markings, and rumble strip installation.

Roads included in the contract:

U.S. 29 between I‑85 and Sumner Street

N.C. 73 from the Mecklenburg County line to the Odell Volunteer Fire Department, and from Westgate Circle to Mistletoe Ridge Place NW

Brantley Road between Lane Street and Old Salisbury–Concord Road

La Forest Lane from N.C. 73 to Untz Road

Trinity Church Road from the Rowan‑Cabarrus Community College entrance toward Orphanage Road

Crews may begin work later this month, with completion expected in fall 2027. Any lane closures on U.S. 29, N.C. 73, and Trinity Church Road will be limited to off‑peak hours (8 p.m.–6 a.m.), with additional restrictions during holidays and holiday weekends.

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