NCDOT awards $3.7M contract to resurface Mecklenburg roads

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — More than nine miles of Mecklenburg County roads will be resurfaced under a $3.7 million contract awarded by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The work, assigned to South Carolina‑based King Asphalt Inc., includes a major stretch of U.S. 521 from the South Carolina border to Brixham Hill Road, where crews will mill, patch, and repave both directions and add new pavement markings.

The rest of the project covers more than a dozen secondary roads in the southern part of the county, including Blue Granite Road, Woodside Falls Road, Limestone Lane, Sapphire Lane, Emerald Court, Diamond Drive, Peridot Court, Cotton Lane, Sawtry Court, Gatestone Lane, Dansville Drive, Wildiris Court, Seastone Lane, and Baker Mills Road.

Crews can begin work as early as this month, with completion expected by fall 2027.

Lane closures on U.S. 521 will be limited to overnight hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with special restrictions during holidays and major events.

NCDOT encourages drivers to check DriveNC.gov or its social media channels for real‑time travel updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group