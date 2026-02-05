Local

NCDOT moves forward with elevated design for I-77 express lanes

WSOC I-77 toll expressway lane I-77 Mobility Partners opened the final stretch of the express lanes in late 2019. (MELISSA KEY/ CBJ)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is moving forward with elevated express lanes for Interstate 77 from Uptown to South Carolina.

After extensive community engagement and public feedback, NCDOT says this is the least impactful design.

“NCDOT’s priority is to deliver transportation improvements in partnership with the region that respect the history of the neighborhoods along this project corridor,” NCDOT Division 10 Engineer Felix Obregon said in a release. “Community feedback has been critical in shaping this project, and the elevated design option balances regional mobility needs with meaningful reductions in neighborhood and environmental impacts.”

Other designs would have affected places like Uptown’s Frazier Park, Pinewood Cemetery and neighborhoods, including McCrorey Heights.

Construction won’t start until the 2030s.

