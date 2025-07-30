Express lane construction from Uptown Charlotte to South Carolina set for 2030

CHARLOTTE — The timeline is set for Charlotte’s next round of toll lanes.

Construction of the I-77 express lanes from the state line to Uptown Charlotte is scheduled to begin in 2030, with an initial cost of $3.2 billion.

The project will cover an 11-mile corridor, and the cost is expected to rise due to anticipated increases in construction expenses. However, the exact opening date for the express lanes remains unknown.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is responsible for planning transportation projects in the area.

In response to past controversies surrounding the I-77 express lanes from Uptown to Mooresville, the NCDOT has stated that new requirements will be implemented if the project is put out to bid. These include price caps on tolls, as reported by Channel 9 last week.

As planning progresses, we’re anticipating more details on funding and construction timelines.

