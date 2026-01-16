NCDOT prepares mountain roads for snow

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation got an early start in the northern foothills Friday in preparation for snow and ice this holiday weekend.

Much of their focus was along Highway 321, north of Lenoir, as trucks equipped with plows and spreaders made their way towards Blowing Rock.

Crews will be in overnight in case the road conditions worsen Saturday morning, the county maintenance engineer said. With the cold temperatures over the last 48 hours, it won’t take much for trouble spots to form.

These conditions come as more people are expected to head to the High Country this holiday weekend.

The NCDOT says those crews coming in Friday night will be working 12-hour shifts making sure the roads are clear and safe for drivers.

