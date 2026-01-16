FORECAST: Spotty showers and cold air in store for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Bitter cold this morning with just a small warm up coming our way this afternoon.

Highs warm to the mid 40s.

Slightly warmer tomorrow ahead of the next wave of cold air coming in for Sunday.

We’ll see highs in the mid 50s on Saturday with a low chance for some spotty showers in the morning.

There is still a very low risk for some flakes on Sunday, but those chances aren’t looking any better than yesterday.

Worst case we see some light snow briefly in the morning mixing in with the light rain.

Temps just near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.

A slow warm up then returns next week with 50s returning by Wednesday.

