Forecasts

FORECAST: Spotty showers and cold air in store for the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Bitter cold this morning with just a small warm up coming our way this afternoon.
  • Highs warm to the mid 40s.
  • Slightly warmer tomorrow ahead of the next wave of cold air coming in for Sunday.
  • We’ll see highs in the mid 50s on Saturday with a low chance for some spotty showers in the morning.
  • There is still a very low risk for some flakes on Sunday, but those chances aren’t looking any better than yesterday.
  • Worst case we see some light snow briefly in the morning mixing in with the light rain.
  • Temps just near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.
  • A slow warm up then returns next week with 50s returning by Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read