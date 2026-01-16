FORECAST: Spotty showers and cold air in store for the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Bitter cold this morning with just a small warm up coming our way this afternoon.
- Highs warm to the mid 40s.
- Slightly warmer tomorrow ahead of the next wave of cold air coming in for Sunday.
- We’ll see highs in the mid 50s on Saturday with a low chance for some spotty showers in the morning.
- There is still a very low risk for some flakes on Sunday, but those chances aren’t looking any better than yesterday.
- Worst case we see some light snow briefly in the morning mixing in with the light rain.
- Temps just near 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.
- A slow warm up then returns next week with 50s returning by Wednesday.
