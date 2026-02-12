NCDOT to reconfigure intersection for improved traffic flow and safety

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — There are safety improvements planned for several intersections in Caldwell County with construction starting along Highway 321 as early as next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the work at the Highway 321 and Mission Road intersection will improve traffic flow and reduce crashes.

NCDOT plans to reconfigure the intersection so drivers will have to turn right onto Highway 321 and use U-turns instead of crossing over to Lower Cedar Valley Road.

The $13.3 million is the first of three intersections along the four-lane highway to be improved.

