NCDOT releases proposed areas for EV charging stations

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to use a bunch of federal money to build new electric vehicle charging stations, and a new map released this week shows where they could be installed.

The map identifies 11 locations along corridors where they could serve a more “geographically diverse group of drivers,” according to NCDOT.

The charging stations will be funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. It’s a $5 billion program that was passed back in 2021 and provides money to build those “alternative fuel corridors.”

Map of proposed areas for EV charging stations released by NCDOT on Jan. 8, 2024

Two proposed charging stations are in Mecklenburg County, roughly in the same area. One is on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Interstate 77, and the other is on W.T. Harris Boulevard near Interstate 485 in north Charlotte.

According to the infrastructure law, the charging stations must be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They’ll also provide at least 150 kilowatts of direct current to four vehicles at the same time.

The city of Charlotte is also conducting a survey of residents for plans to install additional EV chargers. You can see that survey at this link.

You can see the full map at this link.

(WATCH: Electric vehicles are taking off but unreliable charging could stand in the way)

