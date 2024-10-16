NC’s 1st flu death this season was in Charlotte metro, officials say

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the state’s first flu-related death this year happened in the Charlotte metro area.

Officials said an adult died from complications in the last week. They did not say how old the patient was.

As respiratory virus season gets underway, health officials recommend people update their vaccinations, especially anyone ages 65 years or older, kids, and women who are pregnant.

Health officials expect several more cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 in the coming weeks.

