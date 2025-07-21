NCSBE says 103K voters need to fix registration

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Board of Elections said around 103,000 people have to update their voter registration form because it is missing information. The state created this database to search your name to see if you are impacted.

“Ever since taking this position, I’ve said we are going to fix this problem and bring North Carolina into compliance with state and federal law,” NCSBE Executive Director Sam Hayes said.

NCSBE Executive Director Sam Hayes said for years NCSBE used a registration form that didn’t make it clear to people that you need to provide either your driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number. You may have heard of this problem because of litigation by former State Supreme Court candidate Jefferson Griffin. He unsuccessfully attempted to discard ballots with missing information. Many of these voters had no idea there was any issue with their registration form.

Voters can fix their registration forms through the DMV’s website or by visiting their local board of election. In August, the state will send a letter to everyone with missing information. Voters will be able to fill out the form and mail it back in a preaddressed return envelope that is enclosed. With municipal elections approaching, election officials want voters to make sure they are in the clear.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to make this process as straightforward and transparent as possible,” Hayes said.

If you don’t fix the issue in time, you won’t be turned away when you vote. But you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot. The state board will then verify your information before counting it.

